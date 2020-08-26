American Express Executives To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today announced its participation in upcoming investor conferences, which will be held virtually.

On Wednesday, September 16, 2020, Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey C. Campbell will participate in the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference. Mr. Campbell will participate in a question-and-answer session relating to the company's business strategy and financial performance beginning at 8:15 a.m. (ET).

On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Douglas E. Buckminster, American Express Group President of Global Consumer Services, will participate in the Autonomous Research Future of Commerce Symposium. Mr. Buckminster will participate in a question-and-answer session relating to the company's global consumer business beginning at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Live audio webcasts of both events will be accessible to the general public through the American Express Investor Relations website at http://ir.americanexpress.com. An audio replay of each presentation will be available after each event at the same website address.

