American Express Declares Dividend On Series D Preferred Stock

American Express Company (AXP) - Get Report declared a dividend on the Company's 3.550% Fixed Rate Reset Noncumulative Preferred Shares, Series D, of $4,240.28 per share (which is equivalent to $4.24028 per related Depositary Share).

The dividend is payable on September 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 1, 2021.

