American Equity To Participate In Fireside Chat At 2020 Virtual KBW Insurance Conference

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) - Get Report, a leading issuer of fixed index annuities (FIAs), today announced that Anant Bhalla, Chief Executive Officer and Ted Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2020 Virtual KBW Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 10 at 8:50 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may access a webcast of this discussion on American Equity's website at www.american-equity.com.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made during this presentation may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties discussed in detail in American Equity's most recent SEC filings.

ABOUT AMERICAN EQUITY

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a leading issuer of fixed index annuities through independent agents, banks and broker-dealers. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, a New York Stock Exchange listed company (AEL) - Get Report, is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit www.american-equity.com.

