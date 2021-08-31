American Equity CEO Anant Bhalla To Participate In Fireside Chat At 2021 Virtual KBW Insurance Conference

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Anant Bhalla, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Virtual KBW Insurance Conference on Friday, September 10 at 10:30 a.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) - Get American Equity Investment Life Holding Company Report, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Anant Bhalla, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Virtual KBW Insurance Conference on Friday, September 10 at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The fireside chat may include comments on the Company's financial condition and results, business, investments, operations, and strategy. The call may also include forward-looking statements regarding future performance using terms such as believe, expect, intend, may, plan, strategy, or similar words, as well as specific projections of future results. These statements will be based on assumptions and expectations that involve risks and uncertainties, including the "Risk Factors" the Company describes in its U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company's future results could differ, and it has no obligation to correct or update any such statements.

Interested parties may access a webcast of this discussion on American Equity's website at www.american-equity.com. A replay will be made available for 30 days shortly following the discussion.

