LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elements CEO Michael Silver will deliver a live virtual speech at the 2020 Ceramics Expo Connect Conference on Monday September 21, at 10:30 am EST.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Elements CEO Michael Silver will deliver a live virtual speech at the 2020 Ceramics Expo Connect Conference on Monday September 21, at 10:30 am EST. The virtual event is free to register for all.

In the speech, Mr. Silver will discuss the economic and geopolitical impact of current America-China relations, in addition to emerging ceramic materials for disruptive green technology applications.

To view Mr. Silver's speech, registration for free at the Ceramics Expo Connect website at http://www.ceramicsexpousa.com. For more information about American Elements and its product catalog of advanced materials, visit https://www.americanelements.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-elements-ceo-michael-silver-to-speak-monday-on-green-technology--geopolitics-of-advanced-materials-301134193.html

SOURCE American Elements