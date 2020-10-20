American Electric Power Receives First NAPPC Pollinator Electric Power Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Pollinator Protection Campaign (NAPPC), managed by Pollinator Partnership, has awarded its first 2020 Pollinator Electric Power Award to American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) for its...

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Pollinator Protection Campaign (NAPPC), managed by Pollinator Partnership, has awarded its first 2020 Pollinator Electric Power Award to American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) for its leadership in pollinator-friendly projects. This award was established by the NAPPC Pollinators on Managed Lands Task Force and sponsored by the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). As a sponsor of the award, EPRI does not participate in the nomination process or award selection committee.

By implementing pollinator-friendly projects on managed lands, electric power companies can play a significant role in boosting pollinator habitat nationwide, including habitat for the imperiled native Monarch butterfly.

AEP is studying the substitution of native vegetation in place of traditional grasses to establish and maintain prairie habitat on typical transmission line upgrades while developing guidance and best management practices. Native prairie grasses and flowers may provide an improved alternate land use option that requires minimal maintenance once established. The native seeding approach can reduce erosion and provide drought-tolerant cover, while significantly improving the ecological value of rights-of-ways. Native seed mixes developed for AEP's research projects include a variety of plants that attract pollinator species and support wildlife.

In one major research effort, AEP is collaborating with the nonprofit Dawes Arboretum (near Newark, Ohio) to create a biodiverse prairie habitat along a transmission line right-of-way. This approach may be a cost-effective way to fulfill electric utility vegetation management requirements while significantly improving the ecological value of the habitat. Researchers there are documenting rich biodiversity and monitoring habitat quality, erosion control and invasive tree growth. AEP also is involved with other sustainability-oriented pollinator initiatives and right-of-way vegetation management studies.

Tim Lohner and Amy Toohey, AEP environmental specialist consultants, accepted the award on AEP's behalf at an Oct. 20, 2020, virtual ceremony during NAPPC's annual conference hosted by the Pollinator Partnership and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History. Learn more about NAPPC at www.nappc.org.

Learn more about AEP's environmental stewardship in promoting and protecting pollinators at https://www.aepsustainability.com/environment/wildlife/.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is focused on building a smarter energy infrastructure and delivering new technologies and custom energy solutions to our customers. AEP's approximately 17,400 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 221,000 miles of distribution lines to efficiently deliver safe, reliable power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 5,300 megawatts of renewable energy. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, AEP Energy Partners, AEP OnSite Partners, and AEP Renewables, which provide innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com.

Established in 1997, Pollinator Partnership (P2) is the largest 501(c) 3 non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to the health, protection, and conservation of all pollinating animals. Pollinator Partnership's actions for pollinators include education, conservation, restoration, policy, and research. P2's financial support comes through grants, gifts, memberships, and donations from any interested party. Its policies are science-based, set by its board of directors, and never influenced by any donor. Pollinator Partnership manages the North American Pollinator Protection Campaign (NAPPC). To learn more, visit www.pollinator.org.

