American Eagle Outfitters Declares A Regular Quarterly Dividend Of $0.18 Per Share

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - Get American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Report announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share. The dividend was declared on September 9, 2021 and is payable on October 22, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 8, 2021.

