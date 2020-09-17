American Diabetes Association® Empowers Youth At Home Nationwide Through Project Power

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeping our young people healthy and active amid coronavirus related closures is essential, and while organizations continue to scramble and pivot, the American Diabetes Association ® (ADA) has transformed Project Power virtually. Project Power is a free at-home online experience consisting of fun lessons and physical activity challenges, which encourages children and families to stay healthy together. Nearly 1 in 3 children in the United States are overweight or obese. Through the initiative, the ADA intends to slow the trajectory of childhood obesity by focusing on health promotion, nutrition education, increased physical activity and family involvement to prevent obesity, type 2 diabetes and its complications for youth ages 7-13. The deadline for youth participants to register is September 28, 2020. Volunteers may register by October 16, 2020.

"Children and teens need physical activity and social engagement, now more than ever," said Kelly Mueller, Vice President, Consumer and Community Impact for the ADA. "By educating and supporting youth at risk for developing type 2 diabetes and their families, together we can help them adapt to the current pandemic and also teach them how to create healthy habits for life."

ADA's Project Power, formerly known as Power Up, connects and empowers youth to make healthy lifestyle choices to develop lifelong habits and encourages youth to develop sustainable healthy household habits. Youth participants will receive a special ADA Project Power Box and Activity Journal delivered to their homes. In addition to virtual "cabin" meetings with friends and group leaders during one-hour sessions, twice a week, participants can expect:

Sing-a-longs, games and friendly competitions

Weekly social media challenges on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook

Family engagement activities and challenges

Register today for one of the Project Power sessions taking place this fall:

October 13 - 31, 2020 | Tuesdays and Saturdays | 5PM CST

- 31, 2020 | Tuesdays and Saturdays | November 3 - 21, 2020 | Tuesdays and Saturdays | 5PM CST

By connecting with communities across the country, ADA Project Power is bringing health education and community partners together like never before. We hope you will join in the fun!

Learn more by visiting diabetes.org/projectpower.

