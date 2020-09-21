American Cyber Awards Names Safeguard Cyber "Innovative Cloud-Based Product Of The Year"

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeGuard Cyber , the leading SaaS platform offering digital risk protection for modern communications, today announced that it has been recognized as a winner of the 2020 American Cyber Awards, named 'Innovative Cloud-Based Product of the Year'.

SafeGuard Cyber is on a mission to safeguard human connections in a digital world. In 2014, the founders realized businesses and agencies were leaving the traditional network perimeter to adopt transformational digital and social media channels. They built SafeGuard Cyber's cloud-based platform as an intelligent system to systematically identify and take action against risks in these communication channels, at scale.

The American Cyber Awards reviews the industry, searching for companies who are pushing the boundaries in the fight against cyber crime. Their judges come from varied backgrounds, and are some of the most well regarded individuals within the cybersecurity space.

"We believe the security paradigm must shift to redefine digital channels that are experiencing explosive growth right now as the first line of defense," remarked Jim Zuffoletti, CEO & Co-Founder of SafeGuard Cyber. "We're grateful to receive the American Cyber Award in recognition of the technology we've built to help companies detect and defend their critical digital infrastructure, so they can focus on driving business growth."

The Cyber Security Awards are a totally independent event, with no affiliation to any magazines, organizations, or products, which enables its industry leading judges to make all their decisions on merit alone.

SafeGuard Cyber's SaaS platform empowers enterprises to adopt the social and digital channels they need to reach customers, while reducing digital risk and staying secure and compliant. The platform is the cybersecurity industry's first and only platform that comprehensively protects collaboration channels, mobile chat, and social media. To learn more, visit safeguardcyber.com .

ABOUT SAFEGUARD CYBERSafeGuard Cyber is a Charlottesville, Virginia-based company with a cloud-based platform that empowers organizations to use social and digital channels securely, compliantly, and at the scale of global business. With coverage across more than 50 channels, SafeGuard Cyber helps security, compliance, and communications teams work better together. Its customers include Global100 enterprises, small businesses, municipalities, and national governments. For more information, visit www.safeguardcyber.com .

ABOUT AMERICAN CYBER AWARDSThe American Cyber Awards were established to shine a spotlight on the most innovative and successful people, teams and products in cybersecurity in America. The awards are totally dedicated to US organizations and professionals. We are a totally independent event, we have no affiliation to any magazines, organizations, or products. As a result, our industry leading judges are able to make all their decisions on merit alone. To learn more visit www.americancyberawards.com .

