American Council Of Life Insurers (ACLI): Policyholders' COVID-19 Vaccine Status Does Not Affect Life Insurance Claims

WASHINGTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) Senior Health Actuary Jan Graeber issued the following statement on misinformation relating to COVID-19 vaccines:

" We said it before and, unfortunately, we must say it again because misinformation about life insurance claims and the COVID-19 vaccine continues to spread.

"Policyholders should rest assured that nothing has changed in the claims-paying process as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations. Life insurance policies are very clear on how they work, and what cause, if any, might lead to the denial of a claim. A policyholder's decision to receive or not receive a vaccine for COVID-19 is not one of them. Nothing has changed in life insurers' claims paying process.

"Policyholders should reach out to their life insurance companies, agents or financial professionals for their COVID-related questions. They will be happy to help."

The American Council of Life Insurers (ACLI) is the leading trade association driving public policy and advocacy on behalf of the life insurance industry. 90 million American families rely on the life insurance industry for financial protection and retirement security. ACLI's member companies are dedicated to protecting consumers' financial wellbeing through life insurance, annuities, retirement plans, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, reinsurance, and dental, vision and other supplemental benefits. ACLI's 280 member companies represent 95 percent of industry assets in the United States.

