American Council Of Cannabis Medicine Announces - Historic Grassroots Advocate Mobilization For Medical Cannabis In All Fifty States

WASHINGTON, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) announced a nationwide advocate mobilization program. Designed to bring massive public support for upcoming proposed legislation, designed to advance a comprehensive medical cannabis package. The focus will allow professionalization, clinical research and greater access. In addition to ongoing Citizen's Advocacy programs, ACCM is now fully operating the Yes We Cann! Advocacy Initiative and Elevated States programs.

"We have assembled one of the best advocacy teams in the country. These are seasoned professionals who know these types of initiatives inside and out," says Glen Caroline Head of Advocacy WAB Strategic and ACCM Outreach Committee Co-Chair. "Their experience and knowledge will provide the ground support needed to move landmark legislation and fully compliment our legislative team's Senate based efforts. This is a first of its kind initiative in this industry."

Yes We Cann! Is building an army of supporters made up of every type and level of supporter from long term patients to people who want to learn about medical cannabis and everything in between. Yes We Cann! will help on the federal level, as well as work hand in hand with Elevated States on the state level. Elevated States is focused on expanding physician and patient access through outreach and education. Each of the programs are supported by new web-based properties and toll-free hot line support. Elevated States new site is at www.elvatedstates.org and Yes We Cann! is at www.yescann.org.

"The absolute right time for a change with the federal law is NOW as it relates to Medical Cannabis clinical research. The breakthroughs in medical cannabis clinical research are incredible. The medical legislation being advocated by ACCM will move these amazing therapeutic products into remarkable new frontiers for all patients that wish to utilize for medical reasons," says Christina DiArcangelo, CEO, Affinity Bio Partners, LLC, CEO, Affinity Patient Advocacy and CEO, Spectral Analytics Precision Tele-Monitoring, ACCM Elevated States Pennsylvania Chair, ACCM Research and Advocate Committee Member and FDA Clinical Researcher. "It's ground breaking to see the pieces coming together. Aligning extensive industry stakeholders and assembling a large national base of advocates is the right move. The industry has long needed such an alignment and effort with the highest caliber of professionals."

"Watching things move so quickly is almost mind blowing. The advocacy team laid out a eight month schedule for all fifty states, and set a launch date for the first six states by late August it seemed really ambitious," says Scott Rancie, Vice President of Member Services at ACCM. "But as of today, not only are the first six states underway, Utah, Florida and Pennsylvania come out of the gate with massive movement."

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine is the "Voice of American Medical Cannabis" ACCM represents America's medical-cannabis industry, which supports millions of U.S. jobs and is backed by a growing grassroots movement supporting millions of beneficiaries. Members produce, process, and distribute medical cannabis through state-licensed programs, supporting companies, healthcare industry, physicians, researchers, health/wellness providers, insurance companies, systems, and patient advocacy groups. They participate in ACCM's 14 standing area-centric committees. ACCM was started in 2016 as a Capitol Hill working group and has developed into a mission driven 501c4. Our pressing objective is to facilitate legislation that advances medical cannabis at the federal level and improve state access.

