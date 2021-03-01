American Concrete Institute Launches New ACI 318PLUS

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Concrete Institute has launched ACI 318 PLUS - an entirely new annual subscription that provides users with convenient digital interactive access to ACI CODE-318-19, Building Code...

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Concrete Institute has launched ACI 318 PLUS - an entirely new annual subscription that provides users with convenient digital interactive access to ACI CODE-318-19, Building Code Requirements for Structural Concrete and Commentary, along with in-document access to related resources, robust digital notetaking, and enhanced search.

ACI 318 PLUS also includes full digital interactive access to the ACI Detailing Manual and the ACI Reinforced Concrete Design Handbook, with functionality allowing subscribers to make digital notes alongside ACI CODE-318-19 provisions and commentary, as well as the included Detailing Manual and Design Handbook. The digital notetaking functionality allows subscribers to create up to ten unique sets of notes for potential sharing with other ACI 318 PLUS users. Subscribers can also navigate content by section, by chapter, and/or by provision. The ACI 318 PLUS platform is continuously updated and features 3D graphics, many ACI CODE-318-19 related references, and FAQs.

"ACI has produced tens of thousands of pages of information related to concrete in the form of ACI codes, specifications, practices, symposium volumes, periodical issues, and education publications, and has delivered hundreds of webinars, on-demand courses, and convention session presentations," stated Ronald G. Burg, P.E., FACI, Executive Vice President, American Concrete Institute. "While that most certainly makes ACI one of the leading sources for concrete-related knowledge, it can make finding and accessing the right information challenging. ACI 318 PLUS changes that by allowing users to quickly and easily access various ACI content by making digital links between the Institute's content on structural concrete design and related topics."

Additional resources in ACI 318 PLUS are available free to ACI members, including:

Related articles from Concrete International magazine;

magazine; Related articles from ACI Materials Journal;

Related articles from ACI Structural Journal;

ACI University on-demand courses covering code provisions and related topics;

Referenced ACI guides, reports, and TechNotes; and

Related articles from ACI symposium volumes.

ACI 318 PLUS is optimized for desktop and laptop computers and is available as single-user and five-user subscriptions, with pricing beginning at $149/year. A free one-year subscription is available to everyone who purchases or has already purchased ACI CODE-318-19 directly from ACI .

To learn more or subscribe, visit concrete.org/ACI318

