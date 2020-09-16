American College Of Lifestyle Medicine Announces Availability Of Groundbreaking Course For Treatment And Reversal Of Type 2 Diabetes With Lifestyle Medicine

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM) today announced availability of its new groundbreaking CME- and CE-accredited course, "Reversing Type 2 Diabetes and Insulin Resistance with Lifestyle Medicine." The 18-hour, 20-module, evidence-based curriculum is the first comprehensive course ever available to equip physicians and other health professionals to treat and reverse type 2 diabetes, an epidemic-level chronic disease implicated in the worst COVID-19 outcomes, health disparities and health care costs.

The faculty for the course, led by ACLM Founding President John Kelly, MD, MPH, ABLM-certified LM Specialist, are experts in the treatment of diabetes with Lifestyle Medicine. The course reviews the risk factors, pathophysiology and optimal medical approach to treating and reversing insulin resistance in all forms of diabetes. Most importantly, it includes the practical application of Lifestyle Medicine methods, guidelines, tools, programs and monitoring standards to successfully restore health to patients with type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance.

Lifestyle Medicine is defined as the use of a whole food, plant-predominant diet, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connection as the primary therapeutic modalities for treating and reversing chronic disease.

The 20-module course covers topics including key metabolic disturbances in the pathophysiology of type 2 diabetes and insulin resistance, insulin resistance and cognitive impairment, effective Lifestyle Medicine treatment modalities, the impact of fasting, medication de-escalation, achieving long-term patient success, considerations in setting up a program, and guidelines and recommendations for nutrition, sleep and physical activity.

"It was a privilege to lead the faculty in creating this very much-needed training," said Kelly. "We are confident this course will provide the knowledge to help turn the tide on the epidemic of type 2 diabetes by teaching providers how to treat the root causes of the disease. Our goal is to help medical providers produce optimal outcomes for as many of their patients as possible."

"ACLM is thrilled to provide this outstanding evidence-based curriculum to physicians and other health professionals," said ACLM President Dexter Shurney, MD, MBA, MPH, DipABLM. "The pandemic has shown us the vulnerability of populations with this disease, whose management cost trajectory places our nation on the brink of insolvency. More importantly, Type 2 diabetes robs years from life and life from years, and now we can do something about it. In providing this course, ACLM is a change agent for the future of type 2 diabetes treatment."

To find out more, go to https://www.lifestylemedicine.org/ReverseT2Diabetes

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF LIFESTYLE MEDICINE: ACLM is the medical professional society for more than 4,500 members dedicated to the advancement and clinical practice of Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation of a transformed and sustainable health care system. Lifestyle Medicine is the use of a whole food, plant-predominant diet, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connection as the primary therapeutic modalities for treating and reversing chronic disease.

ACLM addresses the need for quality education and certification, supporting its members in their individual practices and in their collective mission to nationally and globally promote Lifestyle Medicine as the first treatment option. ACLM members are united in their desire to identify and eradicate the root cause of disease. Learn more at http://www.LifestyleMedicine.org .

Accreditation StatementIn support of patient care, Rush University Medical Center is jointly accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) to provide continuing education for the health care team.

Designation Statement Rush University Medical Center designates this enduring learning activity for a maximum of 18.00 AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)TM. Physicians should claim only credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

This activity is being presented without bias and without commercial support.ANCC Credit Designation - NursesThe maximum number of hours awarded for this CE activity is 18.00 contact hours.

Rush University is an approved provider for physical therapy (216.000272), occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, social work (159.001203), nutrition, speech-audiology, and psychology by the Illinois Department of Professional Regulation. Rush University designates this live activity for 18.00 Continuing Education credit(s).

Rush University Medical Center designates this knowledge-based CPE activity for 18.00 contact hours for pharmacists.

SOURCE American College of Lifestyle Medicine