American Chemistry Council Names New Vice President Of Regulatory And Technical Affairs

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Chemistry Council (ACC), the nation's largest trade association representing the leading companies engaged in the business of chemistry, today announced that Kimberly Wise White, Ph.D. has been named its new Vice President, Regulatory and Technical Affairs. Dr. White will step into her new role on February 22, 2021. Her appointment follows the retirement earlier this month of the department's previous vice president, Michael Walls.

Dr. White brings nearly twenty years of scientific, product stewardship, environmental management, and sustainable chemistry experience to her role. An expert in chemical risk assessment and its application to statutory, regulatory, or voluntary programs, she has spent the last ten years at ACC, serving as a senior director within ACC's Chemical Products and Technology Division. In that role, she has led the scientific research, regulatory advocacy, and communications initiatives around specific chemistries and product sectors. Prior to joining ACC, Dr. White served in a number of scientific advisory and environmental management positions guiding toxicology research, environmental compliance, process safety and risk management programs.

"The chemical industry is one built on a principled foundation of sound science, and I was so pleased to see the new Administration also express its commitment to science-based decision-making," said Dr. White. "I look forward to working with the Administration to establish even greater understanding of the importance of risk and science-based public policy. Together these principles provide greater certainty to the regulatory process while protecting public health and the environment; spurring innovation; and promoting job growth and economic expansion," Dr. White added.

"Kimberly brings deep chemicals management expertise to highly complex public health and environmental public policy issues," said ACC President and CEO Chris Jahn. "From chemistry's unique role in defeating COVID-19, to combating climate change, to improving sustainability and protecting the health and safety of people worldwide, Kimberly's track record as a consensus-builder and solutions-seeker brings our industry the right leadership and collaborative approach to help us achieve a stronger, healthier, safer, and more sustainable future," Jahn added.

