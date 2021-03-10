American Century Investments Launches One Choice® Blend Portfolios

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments, a $214 billion* global investment manager, today added to its target date lineup with the launch of the One Choice Blend+ Portfolios.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments, a $214 billion* global investment manager, today added to its target date lineup with the launch of the One Choice Blend+ Portfolios. The actively managed series features the firm's time-tested glide path philosophy in a competitively priced mutual fund vehicle.

Each vintage will be offered in a mutal fund structure that features a variety of share classes. The expense ratio for share classes range from 0.58% for the Investor share class to 0.23% for the R6 share class.

Following are ticker symbols for the Investor class vintages:

One Choice Blend+ 2015 Portfolio (AAAFX)

One Choice Blend+ 2020 Portfolio (AAAMX)

One Choice Blend+ 2025 Portfolio (AABJX)

One Choice Blend+ 2030 Portfolio (AABWX)

One Choice Blend+ 2035 Portfolio (AACKX)

One Choice Blend+ 2040 Portfolio (AACSX)

One Choice Blend+ 2045 Portfolio (AADHX)

One Choice Blend+ 2050 Portfolio (AADNX)

One Choice Blend+ 2055 Portfolio (AADVX)

One Choice Blend+ 2060 Portfolio (AAEFX)

One Choice Blend+ 2065 Portfolio (AAEKX)

Choosing a Qualified Default Investment Alternative (QDIA) is one of the most important responsibilities of a retirement plan fiduciary according to Richard Weiss, Chief Investment Officer for American Century's Multi-Asset Strategies. "We understand that a prudent selection process can pose complex challenges that depend on a variety of factors, including: plan sponsor goals and objectives, participant demographics, and risk appetite. Our new series is built on our time-tested glide path philosophy, which pursues greater wealth accumulation by focusing on offering a smoother ride across market cycles."

One Choice Blend+ Portfolios provide an option for plans seeking an all-active solution with a highly competitive fee structure. It features a growth-oriented tilt to the firm's risk-aware glide path, which places greater emphasis on growth during a participant's accumulation phase. It also may suit retirement plans seeking to address the potential for delayed or phased retirements for older workers.

The new series is anchored by a handful of proven strategies from American Century's $27 billion** One Choice Target Date Portfolios. These strategies draw on the diverse security selection expertise of the firm's various investment disciplines. They are complemented by lower-cost strategies from Avantis Investors, which combines the potential for added value with the consistency of indexing, according to Weiss. The new series is further enhanced by active strategies from American Century, including "focused" equity strategies that target higher alpha potential as well as a unique, new low-volatility equity fund.

One Choice Blend+ is managed by Weiss and co-portfolio managers Radu Gabudean, Vidya Rajappa, Scott Wilson and John Donner. The ongoing manager review process is overseen by the firm's Asset Allocation Committee.

About American Century InvestmentsAmerican Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting research that can improve human health and save lives. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Mountain View, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo.

*Assets under management as of 2/28/21. **Assets under management as of 2/28/21.

The target date in a fund's name is the approximate year when investors plan to retire or start withdrawing their money. The principal value of the investment is not guaranteed at any time, including at the target date. Each target-date portfolio seeks the highest total return consistent with its proprietary asset mix. Over time, the asset mix and weightings are adjusted to be more conservative. In general, as the target year approaches, the portfolio's allocation becomes more conservative by decreasing the allocation to stocks and increasing the allocation to bonds.

The information is not intended as a personalized recommendation or fiduciary advice and should not be relied upon for investment, accounting, legal or tax advice.

You should consider the funds' investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. The funds' prospectus or summary prospectus which can be obtained at americancentury.com, contains this and other information about the fund and should be read carefully before investing.

American Century Investment Services, Inc., Distributor ©2021 American Century Proprietary Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved.

