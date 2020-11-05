American CBD Brand PureKana Announces Black Friday Promotion Launching November 25

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PureKana, a top ten American CBD brand, has announced they will be offering massive storewide discounts during their upcoming Black Friday CBD sale.

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PureKana, a top ten American CBD brand, has announced they will be offering massive storewide discounts during their upcoming Black Friday CBD sale. The sale is set to begin November 25th, and will last through December 3rd. Highlights will include discounts of up to 35% on the company's most popular USA-made products.

"Due to the seasonal timing, the annual PureKana Black Friday sale is always greeted with strong excitement by our extensive and loyal customer base," says Chief Commercial Officer Kathy Casey. "Many of our customers use our products on a day-to-day basis, and as a result, Black Friday is typically the most popular time of year for them to stock up and save."

The sale will include discounts on recently-released PureKana products, including the brand's newly-introduced range of CBD Sleep-Aid tinctures, Immunity Boost tinctures, and Pain Relief CBD Gels. Casey says the newly-released products have received incredible customer feedback in recent weeks, and they are happy to include the range in their upcoming Black Friday promotion.

"We remain committed to leveraging science to advance the PureKana line up. We've received substantial customer support on the new range of active ingredient tinctures and pain-relief gels, and we're happy to include these in the upcoming sale to enable a reduced cost to try them."

Known for their dedication to natural plant-based ingredients and quality USA manufacturing, PureKana has been a leading CBD brand for years. Per the Brightfield Research Group, PureKana ranks in the top ten for brand loyalty driven by both quality and trust.

"The Black Friday sale is also the perfect opportunity to give CBD as a gift for the holiday season," suggests Casey. "We've received significant emails from first-time CBD users, thanking us for a PureKana product they received as a gift that ended up making a difference in their wellness journey."

PureKana's CBD Bath Bombs and topicals, which make up some of the brand's lowest-priced products, are typically popular gift items during the Black Friday sale, according to Casey. Customers can browse and shop the complete range of sale items starting November 25th via www.PureKana.com .

