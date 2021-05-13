American Campus Communities Announces Renewal Of Its $1.0 Billion Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility

American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) - Get Report, the nation's largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., announced that on May 12, 2021 the company closed on the renewal of its existing $1.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility (the "credit facility") which was previously scheduled to mature in March 2022.

Among other items, the amended credit facility matures May 12, 2025 and demonstrates the company's commitment to ESG with sustainability-linked pricing whereby the borrowing rate improves if the Company meets certain ESG performance targets each year. The facility also includes two 6-month extension options and an accordion feature that allows the company to expand the facility by up to an additional $500 million, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. Borrowing rates float at a margin over LIBOR plus an annual facility fee with spreads reflecting current market terms, which are more favorable than those contained in the prior facility. Both the margin and the facility fee are priced on a grid that is tied to the company's credit rating. Based on the company's current Baa2/BBB rating, the annual facility fee is 20 basis points, and the LIBOR margin is 85 basis points, a reduction of 15 basis points from the prior credit facility.

"We are pleased to have completed the renewal of our credit facility, which includes a 15 basis point reduction in borrowing costs and extends the maturity by over three years," said Daniel Perry, American Campus Communities CFO. "Additionally, we are proud to have introduced sustainability-linked pricing, demonstrating our commitment to ESG, and believe that we are the first U.S. listed REIT to have included a performance component tied to all three pillars in Environmental, Social and Governance."

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of March 31, 2021, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 207 properties with approximately 142,400 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

