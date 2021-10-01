American Business Bank Announces New Loan Production Office In Long Beach, California

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) today announced its further expansion with the addition of its Long Beach Regional Office. The new Loan Production Office is located at 5000 East Spring Street, Suite 570 in Long Beach, California. American Business Bank (ABB) is well poised to meet the growing demand of businesses in Long Beach with experienced business bankers who understand the local market and who specialize in partnering with businesses to meet their financial needs.

"With our clientele located throughout the Southland, Long Beach is a strategic location for us to bridge the gap between our Orange County and Los Angeles offices," said Leon Blankstein, President and CEO at American Business Bank. "Our capable team will continue to serve our valuable clients in this region offering the care the businesses there deserve."

Led by Jonathan Caveza, First Vice President, the Long Beach team includes two seasoned Vice President/Relationship Managers, Suresh Pradhan and Maria Roberts. This dynamic team carries over 30 years of doing business in the Long Beach market. "This experienced team of professionals furthers our mission to engage our markets with the best business bankers in the state," said Phil Feghali, Executive Vice President.

American Business Bank serves closely held middle market businesses of Southern California, customizing solutions for a full spectrum of finance needs. ABB's classically trained bankers provide insightful guidance to clients on cash flow management, financing growth, and many other matters. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the Bank has grown every year since its inception in 1998 and is well positioned to help businesses of all sizes with their cash management and credit needs.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has seven Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona, Inland Empire in Ontario and LA Coastal in Long Beach.

