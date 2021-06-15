American Betting Experts: What Marylanders Can Expect As The Old Line State Is Set To Become New Sports Betting Frontrunner

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maryland is set to become the next US state to legalize online and in-person sports betting, with the official launch expected before the start of the new Football season this fall. Governor Larry Hogan's signature makes Maryland the fifth state to pass legal sports wagering in 2021 after South Dakota, Wyoming, New York and Arizona.

Come the official launch, you as a Marylander will be able to place a sports bet at stadiums, casinos and sportsbooks. Even better, you will also be able to wager on sports online via desktop, mobile and tablet devices.

The Maryland sports betting bill makes room for up to 60 online sportsbooks in Maryland. If all 60 licenses are granted, Maryland will be home to nearly triple the number of online sports betting destinations in New Jersey (the current national leader in average monthly betting handle).

What to expect as a new online sports bettor in Maryland

When signing up to a new sportsbook online, users will be required to complete a two or three-step verification process. First, you will be asked to create your very own account username and password. You will then be prompted to enter personal information such as name, date of birth and last four digits of your SSN to confirm that you are old enough to bet and located within Maryland state lines.

Following verification and the creation of your brand new online sportsbook account, it's time to make a deposit. All of the online sportsbooks in Maryland will be competing to acquire new players by offering generous risk-free bets and deposit matches, but it is important to know that you can deposit your own money using several payment methods. Judging by data from other legal sports betting states, you will be able to fund your online sportsbook account via PayPal, credit and debit cards, PayNearMe, Play+ cards, online bank transfer and more.

For all of the latest sports news, sportsbook free bets, betting tips and advice all in one place, visit www.americanbettingexperts.com. American Betting Experts is a fully regulated iGaming affiliate in the United States and works with the biggest sportsbook and casino operators in America.

To learn more about the Maryland sports betting scene, visit www.americanbettingexperts.com/maryland-sports-betting-online/ .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-betting-experts-what-marylanders-can-expect-as-the-old-line-state-is-set-to-become-new-sports-betting-frontrunner-301312761.html

SOURCE American Betting Experts