American Airlines To Webcast Remarks At Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) - Get Report Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 2021 Raymond James Diversified Industrials Conference Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 8:20 a.m. CT.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

