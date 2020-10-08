American Airlines Group Announces Webcast Of Third-Quarter 2020 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will webcast a live audio feed of its third-quarter 2020 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, Oct.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group (AAL) - Get Report will webcast a live audio feed of its third-quarter 2020 financial results conference call with financial analysts and journalists on Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 a.m. CDT.

The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the call will be available on the website through Nov. 22.

About American Airlines GroupAmerican's purpose is to care for people on life's journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company's stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what's happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations investor.relations@aa.com