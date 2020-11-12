American Academy Of Pediatrics Partners With ArborMetrix On CHILD Registry

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Pediatrics has selected ArborMetrix as its partner to develop and grow a clinical registry to advance the health, well-being, and development of all children.

The program, the Child Health Improvement through Longitudinal Data (CHILD) Registry, will support AAP's 67,000 member pediatricians in improving child health through the use of real-world data. It will securely collect, store, and analyze health data for children across the United States.

The Academy's vision is for the CHILD Registry to become a central resource for many stakeholders. The registry will aim to help pediatricians by providing data on poorly understood conditions and long-term effects on children, relationships between conditions and comorbidities, and payment.

"Our experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic are showing just how essential this registry will be," said Christoph U. Lehmann, M.D., FAAP, a member of the AAP CHILD Registry incubator group. "If we had the registry now, we'd be able to better understand how some children are more susceptible to serious symptoms of this virus, which treatments may be superior, how socio-economic factors play a role in the disease, as well as how the pandemic is impacting the business of health care. Moving forward, the ability to track this data will enable us to make great strides in improving the health of children."

AAP President Sally Goza, M.D., FAAP, said the CHILD Registry reflects the Academy's mission to support the health of all infants, children, adolescents, and young adults.

"Over our 90-year history, the Academy has always been at the forefront of speaking up and advocating for the needs of children. This registry will be an important advancement of those long-standing goals," Dr. Goza said.

ArborMetrix will make it valuable, meaningful, and easy for AAP member pediatricians to participate in the CHILD Registry. Their end-to-end solution integrates EHR data into the registry, transforms that data into real-world evidence through advanced analytics, and makes that evidence actionable and accessible through intuitive, web-based reports and visualizations.

The CHILD Registry will be a trusted source of information for all stakeholders by containing validated clinical data safeguarded by comprehensive, industry-leading data security and privacy protections.

The knowledge gained through the CHILD Registry will serve to support the Academy's strategic priorities, such as monitoring, managing, and understanding epidemics affecting children, supporting data-driven policy and reimbursement positions, and addressing emerging research questions.

"We share in AAP's vision for the CHILD Registry -- that it will improve outcomes, advance research, and become a central resource for physicians, patients, parents, and anyone who has a role in child health," said Spencer Heaton, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical and Commercial Officer, ArborMetrix. "We are excited to work with the AAP to leverage the scalability, flexibility, and transformative power of our registry solution that has been proven to achieve meaningful results again and again."

AAP members who would like to learn more about the CHILD Registry should email childregistry@aap.org.

