America's Vocal Coach And Club Hit Recording Artist, Teri Danz, Wins Global Excellence Award

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teri Danz, America's Vocal Coach, Vocal Producer and Club Hit Recording Artist, was recently awarded the Global Excellence Award "Vocal Coach of The Year" 2020 by LUXlife Magazine. The Global Excellence Awards honor the contributions of the best of those whose aim is above and beyond the competition. A leading innovator in pop vocal technique, Danz shared her pioneering basics in her book, "Vocal Essentials for the Pop Singer: Take Your Singing from Good to Great," for Hal Leonard Corporation (5-star rating on Amazon) and was named a Top Vocal Coach by Backstage Magazine.

"If you are a professional in the music business, then you know the importance of having a great support team. Teri has provided that for artists I have worked with, and the results have proven that she knows how to guide a vocalist to give their best performance, in the studio as well as live. Having the benefit of her knowledge and experience can move you forward in finding your voice," Matt Forger, Producer/Engineer/Mixer ( Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney).

A testament to her training methods, three of her students hit the Top 20 on the Billboard Charts in 2019. Her new video, "Pop Singing Secrets," demonstrates her unique approach. She was also awarded a 2018 Best Singing teachers by Lessons.com. A classically trained musician, her artist credits include the club hit, "Didn't Mean to Fall in Love" in 1991, on Twilight Records, Tower records in-stores, recordings with Buddy Halligan ( Ray Charles, Anita Baker), Gerry "The Gov" Brown ( Alicia Keyes, Tina Turner) and others. She received national press in Women Who Rock Magazine.Danz recently lent her vocals to "People Are People" Charity single and video by Rising Voices produced by Chris Wirsig.

Danz is an accomplished author and writer and has written for Electronic Musician, Guitar Player, Roland Users Group Magazines, and Music Connection Magazine. Her vocal expert quotes have appeared in Engadget, and others. Danz publishes The Singer's Newsletter, an email only newsletter since 2002, with pop singing tips and opportunities, sponsored by Casio and The Modern Vocalist World.

About Teri Danz

