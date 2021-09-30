America's Veterans Benefiting From Katena's Asico Acquisition

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Melling Medical today lauded Katena Products, Inc. for the positive effects of its recent acquisition of ASICO, LLC, including a deeper, broader offering of ophthalmic products for patients in the Veterans Administration health system.

"Since we first began delivering ophthalmic equipment and supplies through the federal health system, we have wanted to develop the ability to equip the entire eyelane," said CEO and founder, Chris Melling. "When health facilities get the go-ahead to establish or upgrade an eyelane, we're now able to meet their every need on one contract vehicle. With ASICO's products, Katena is an even greater resource for us."

Katena, a leading global provider of premium ophthalmic instruments, biologics, and devices to hospitals, surgical centers, and ophthalmic and optometric offices, first announced the purchase of its longtime competitor in April 2021. By way of the acquisition, Katena added more than 1,500 items to its catalogue including stainless steel and titanium instruments, single-use cannulas and blades, and selection of diamond knives.

" According to the VA, the most common surgical procedure in their system is cataract surgery," concluded Melling. "It's gratifying to know we are now more able than ever to directly impact the quality of life for the men and women who have done so much for our country."

For more information on Melling Medical's full line of medical/surgical supplies, durable medical equipment and pharmaceutical products, visit www.MellingMedical.com.

About Melling Medical MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Melling Medical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry, urology and wound care, as well as a full range of pharmaceutical products through partnership with a diverse array of recognized quality manufacturing partners. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About Katena Products, Inc. Katena is a recognized worldwide leader in specialty surgical and consumable ophthalmic and optometric products. Katena markets a comprehensive line of surgical instruments, biologics, medical devices and optical lenses to physician offices, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers through their direct salesforce and to international customers in over 110 countries through an extensive distributor network. Katena continues to strengthen its position in these key markets through organic growth and merger and acquisition strategies. For additional information please visit katena.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/americas-veterans-benefiting-from-katenas-asico-acquisition-301388960.html

SOURCE MellingMedical