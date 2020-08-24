America's Test Kitchen Kids Launches Third Cookbook In Best Selling Series For Young And Emerging Chefs

Adding to its collection of trusted resources for kids and families, the brand will also be launching an educational interactive workbook created to help facilitate at-home learning

BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Test Kitchen Kids, one of the country's most trusted and inspiring cooking brands for kids, today announced the launch of the third cookbook in its acclaimed Young Chefs cookbook series - The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs . Currently available for preorder and publishing on October 6th, the new cookbook builds on the success of the series' first two titles— The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs and The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs—which spent a combined 86 weeks atop The New York Times best seller list. Filled with over 100+ meticulously tested and kid-approved recipes, The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs is the ultimate do-it-yourself cookbook that will change the way kids think about their favorite foods.

With the launch of The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs, America's Test Kitchen Kids goes back to basics, showing kids how to create common store-bought items at home. From everyday must-haves like American Cheese and Ketchup to delicious treats like Strawberry Pop Tarts and Cheddar Fish Crackers, each recipe in The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs encourages creative young chefs to recreate familiar foods from scratch.

"We designed The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs to offer a unique experience for curious young chefs, unlike any other kids' cooking or baking cookbook on the market," said Molly Birnbaum, Editor in Chief at America's Test Kitchen Kids. "The cooking projects and recipes selected for this title blend science and creativity to demonstrate how our favorite foods are created in the kitchen, engaging and surprising kids along the way. The recipes in The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs allow kids to take pride in creating a dish from start to finish—like an ice cream sundae with hot fudge and sprinkles all made from scratch!"

Like all content published by America's Test Kitchen Kids, every recipe featured in The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs was tested by over 7,000 kid testers, ensuring that all recipes are unique yet attainable. The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs highlights chapters dedicated to Everyday Staples, Sweets, Drinks, Snacks, and DIY Mixes. The recipes within—like Ranch Tortilla Snack Chips or DIY Hot Cocoa Mix—are great for any occasion, from an after-school snack to homemade gifts for the holidays.

The carefully selected recipes are designed to incorporate STEAM lessons and life skills that build kids' confidence, helping to make kids kitchen heroes one DIY project at a time. Each recipe clearly presents instructions with accompanying photos so kids of varying skill levels can succeed with ease. The cookbook also dives into the "how's and whys" of cooking, while providing recipe customizations that allow kids to experiment and truly make dishes their own.

Along with The Complete DIY Cookbook for Young Chefs, America's Test Kitchen Kids is launching Kitchen Explorers! , an educational workbook to help assist families through at-home learning. Using the kitchen as a classroom setting, Kitchen Explorers! features hands-on experiments, kid-tested recipes, and interactive games that allow young kids to practice educational skills in a creative and unique way. The workbook also features a section for parents—created by educational specialists—to help guide learning and connect lessons in the workbook to school curriculum. Kitchen Explorers! is currently available for pre-sale and will be shipping September 1 st, just in time for the back to school season!

To learn more about America's Test Kitchen Kids, including its two New York Times bestselling cookbooks The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs and The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs , visit www.ATKKids.com.

About America's Test Kitchen KidsCreated by America's most trusted cooking brand, America's Test Kitchen Kids is building a new generation of empowered cooks, engaged eaters and curious experimenters. Working at the intersection of food, STEAM, and fun, America's Test Kitchen Kids believes in the power of hands-on learning. Learn more about America's Test Kitchen Kids and the Young Chefs' Club at www.ATKKids.com.

About America's Test KitchenAmerica's Test Kitchen has been teaching home cooks how to be successful in the kitchen since 1993. Our mission is to empower and inspire confidence, community, and creativity in the kitchen. Millions watch our two shows on public television, read our two flagship magazines ( Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country), and rely on our books, websites, videos, and podcasts. America's Test Kitchen is located in a state-of-the-art Boston facility with 15,000 sq. ft. of test kitchen and studio space. More than 50 test cooks exhaustively test recipes until we arrive at the best version. A panel of 60,000 highly engaged volunteer home cooks provides detailed feedback on our recipes so we know they work every time. We also rate cookware and supermarket ingredients to help home cooks select the best-quality products. The America's Test Kitchen television show launched in 2001, and the company added a second television program, Cook's Country, in 2008. America's Test Kitchen Kids launched in 2018 and offers books, subscription boxes, and a website to educate the next generation of home cooks. Learn more at https://www.americastestkitchen.com/.

