America's New Top Dog Is… Scruffy

STERLING, Ill., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A passing driver found Scruffy along the side of a road, and took him to a rescue organization. The extent of Scruffy's neglect was revealed when under his shell of matted fur, groomers found a harness, sticks and other debris. Once cleaned up, his sad story took a sharp turn, and the handsome pup won the heart of his new forever mom. Scruffy's journey has only gone uphill from there, in fact, he just won the title of America's Top Shelter Dog Makeover in the 2020 Dirty Dogs Contest.

It is stories like Scruffy's that inspire the annual Dirty Dogs contest from pet industry leaders Wahl and Greater Good Charities. By spotlighting the influence grooming can have on dog adoption, and awarding the contest winners with grant money, it's their hope more dogs will find forever homes.

Visit the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery (dirtydogsgallery.com) to see amazing makeovers, including the finalists and winner of the 2020 Dirty Dogs Contest.

"Dogs have been an invaluable comfort to so many people this year, especially with thousands of people adopting a new furry family member. However, there are still millions of dogs looking for a home," says Steven Yde, division vice president for Wahl. "Scruffy stands as proof that a good grooming can change a dog's life, and its owner's too."

About the Dirty Dogs Contest

Millions of dogs enter shelters each year, and the vast majority of them are dirty and matted. Unfortunately, less than half of these dogs are getting the grooming they need. For the past nine years, it has been Wahl's mission to draw attention to this problem with their annual Dirty Dogs Contest.

This year, Wahl's donation of pet grooming supplies will help rescues and shelters nationwide clean up thousands of dogs and ready them for adoption. In turn, the shelters posted hundreds of incredible transformations to the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery (dirtydogsgallery.com). Ten of the most dramatic makeovers from the gallery were selected to participate in the contest, and public votes determined the top three winners.

Lost Fantasy Rescue in Ceres, Va., the rescue organization that saved Scruffy, will receive a $5,000 grant to further support their efforts. In addition, The Little Red Dog, Inc. in Lake Forest, Calif., the rescue who submitted second place winner Florence, will receive a $2,000 grant, and third place dog Patterson earned $1,000 for Cocker Spaniel Rescue of Austin in Austin, Texas.

"People will often overlook a matted dog because they don't have the same appeal as a neat and clean animal," explains Sarah Dutton, Founder and Program Executor of Lost Fantasy Rescue. "But once groomed, these dogs shine. In fact, Scruffy has earned the nickname Mr. Meet & Greet, as he's well-known and adored in the apartment complex where he now lives with his mom."

View before and after photos of the contest winners and finalists, as well as hundreds of other dog makeovers, in the Dirty Dogs Before & After Photo Gallery (dirtydogsgallery.com). And for more information on Wahl's complete line of pet products, including grooming tips, visit WahlUSA.com, or follow @WahlPets on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Wahl Pet ProductsWahl offers a full line of pet grooming solutions that make grooming from home safe, easy and enjoyable. The line includes hygiene products, clippers and accessories. Every year, Wahl is also dedicated to giving shelter animals a fresh start by donating pet grooming products to support adoption efforts and shelters devastated by natural disasters. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

About Greater Good Charities Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $300 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided $18 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

