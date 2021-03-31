America's Mayors Applaud President Biden's Economic Vision

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, President Joe Biden unveiled his new economic agenda to help America build back better following the COVID-19 pandemic during a speech in Pittsburgh. The plan calls for $2 trillion to be invested in the nation's infrastructure, creating thousands of good-paying jobs and fighting climate change in the process. America's mayors have long supported bold investments to upgrade American infrastructure and lead on climate change, previously calling for modern, resilient infrastructure to address the climate crisis, promote environmental justice and create opportunity for all communities.

Following President Biden's speech, U.S. Conference of Mayors President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement:

"The four crises we face as a nation demand urgent investment and action: the COVID-19 crisis, economic crisis, racial equity crisis, and the climate crisis. With the release of his economic plan today, President Biden has illustrated a vision for tackling our nation's challenges, ensuring all Americans benefit from our collective efforts to build back better. Cities are the engines of this nation's economic growth, and America's mayors are all too familiar with the needs we face to not only weather the ongoing pandemic, but to chart a course toward economic recovery. This plan will create millions of jobs, changing the lives of our residents for the better. We stand ready to work with the Biden-Harris administration to move forward on the priorities he outlined today. Together, we can transform our country and create a safe, sustainable and equitable future for all Americans."

