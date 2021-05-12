America's First Electric Fire Truck Visits Firefighters In South Bend, Indiana

Firefighters from Chicago, IL, St. Louis, MO and Indianapolis, IN gather in South Bend to view new electric fire truck. This visit comes as federal policymakers considering ambitious policies to accelerate vehicle electrification, create thousands of well-paying jobs, and to secure American EV manufacturing leadership.

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's first electric fire truck was on display today in South Bend, IN. This visit comes just as Congress takes up consideration for an infrastructure and jobs plan to dramatically improve the overall quality of American roads, bridges and other critical investments.

In attendance were firefighters and key decision makers from multiple cities, including South Bend, IN, Indianapolis, IN, Chicago, IL and St. Louis, MO.

Developed by Rosenbauer America, the Revolutionary Technology (RT) is a concept truck that is safe, powerful and emissions free.

"The Rosenbauer RT is the fire truck of the future," said John Slawson, CEO and President of Rosenbauer America. "Built from the ground up using the most advanced materials and technologies, the RT is the safest fire truck on the road today - for firefighters, for communities and for the environment."

The RT is America's first fully electric apparatus and boasts a high level of safety, excellent driving dynamics and maneuverability, innovative safety features, and is fully networked. These features and more make the RT the most modern emergency vehicle on the market and sets an entirely new standard within the fire industry.

Environmental benefits of the RT include:

Reduced emissions - The RT's electric drive is not only extremely powerful, but also noise emission-free. This greatly reduces the noise level at the scene of the emergency, making it easier for the crew to communicate, reducing stress and benefiting nearby residents. The electric drive train ensures that almost no fuel is combusted while driving. The lighting and auxiliary equipment chargers are also powered directly by the batteries. A local power grid can be created with up to 14 kW and can be operated simultaneously via the power outlet.

- The RT's electric drive is not only extremely powerful, but also noise emission-free. This greatly reduces the noise level at the scene of the emergency, making it easier for the crew to communicate, reducing stress and benefiting nearby residents. The electric drive train ensures that almost no fuel is combusted while driving. The lighting and auxiliary equipment chargers are also powered directly by the batteries. A local power grid can be created with up to 14 kW and can be operated simultaneously via the power outlet. Flexible and versatile vehicle - The RT was conceived as a multipurpose vehicle, a pumper first and foremost, a connected mobile command unit, and a vehicle for assistance in wildland fires. This in part is due to its adjustable ride height, and crew cabin concept with its rotating front seats.

- The RT was conceived as a multipurpose vehicle, a pumper first and foremost, a connected mobile command unit, and a vehicle for assistance in wildland fires. This in part is due to its adjustable ride height, and crew cabin concept with its rotating front seats. Electric and long lasting - The RT has a charging capacity of up to 150 kW, which means that the built-in batteries can be recharged quickly. Short-range operations are not a problem, even when used frequently in large metropolitan cities. Due to the built-in range extender, the RT can extend its electrical driving range; The RT comprises of a small diesel engine powering a large generator, without any limitations.

"We are honored to introduce the future of firefighting to our country's fire fighters and decision makers," concluded Slawson. "Rosenbauer America and its local dealers are committed to supporting the RT electric fire truck in local communities throughout the United States and Canada in the coming years."

About Rosenbauer AmericaRosenbauer America is a leading manufacturer of custom fire apparatus. The company offers a full line of custom and commercial pumpers, rescue pumpers, mini and rescue pumpers, tankers, aerial ladders and platforms featuring Smart Aerial Technology.

