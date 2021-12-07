America First Political Committee Formally Censures Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez (FL-26 Congressional District) For Anti-Constitutional Voting Record

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Political Committee America First Political Committee today formally censured Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez (FL-26 Congressional District) for his radical and anti-constitutional voting record.

Gimenez, a Republican in name only (RINO) has a long sorid record of supporting radical socialist policy, dating back to his time as Miami-Dade Mayor. Gimenez voting record in U.S. Congress is just as bad, and Conservative Review gave him a 'D' rating. America First rates Gimenez a 'F'.

Gimenez has voted with Nancy Pelosi for Anti-Second Amendment gun control legislation, open borders, mass-amnesty for criminal illegal aliens, vaccine Mandates and other radical legislation.

Gimenez defended disgraced Liz Cheney after she voted in favor of the sham impeachment against Donald Trump;

Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi for the ' January 6 Commission' witch hunt against republican voters;

Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on H.R. 550, to allow the federal government to create a database, track unvaccinated Americans, who could be targeted, segregated, discriminated against, and forced to comply with vaccination mandates;

Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on Anti-Second Amendment legislation HR-8, making it more difficult for law-abiding citizens to purchase, own, carry, and use a firearm;

Gimenez voted with Nancy Pelosi on H.R. 6 for 'Open Borders and Amnesty' to over 20 million criminal illegal aliens, which would permanently avoid deportation, obtain a pathway to citizenship, and full voting rights;

