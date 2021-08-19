America First Chairman KW Miller Demands U.S. Military Be Fully Deployed In Afghanistan To Rescue All Americans Left Behind

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America First Political Committee Chairman KW Miller today demanded that the U.S. Military be fully deployed in Afghanistan to rescue all Americans who were left behind by Joe Biden. America is a 'leaderless nation,' a global embarrassment.

"The current U.S. Military senior leadership is completely incompetent and must be immediately replaced. General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be responsible for the deaths and torture of countless American citizens, Afghanistan interpreters and other support staff left behind in Afghanistan," stated Miller.

" Afghanistan is just the tip of the iceberg in the complete failure of the radical leftist socialist Joe Biden government. The United States if being over-run by hardened terrorist openly walking into the United States at the Arizona, New Mexico, Texas and California 'open borders,'" Miller added.

America has been overtaken by the radical leftist, socialist, and global elites, seeking to destroy our way of life. America is well on the way to $40 trillion in national debt, full welfare nation status, with virtually no manufacturing capabilities, open borders, and the complete breakdown in the rule of law.

"Battle hardened terrorist cells are already in the Unites States and planning to attack our critical infrastructure, making the September 11, 2001 attacks look like amateur hour," Miller added.

KW Miller Addressed the Afghanistan Catastrophe in 'Powerful State of the Union Speech.' The full America First 'State of the Union Speech' is available at the following link: https://youtu.be/hq7WklEane8

Our mission is to promote conservative political candidates and policy that puts America First. We are dedicated to advancing policies that improve the quality of life for all Americans. As Citizens, we have to take charge of our future through direct action. America is in very serious trouble and on the verge collapse in the rule of law. We must unite immediately work to restore the Republic, the USA. The Country is in our hands, the people, the true Patriots.

Contact: J. Stephens Email: 317065@email4pr.com Website: www.americafirstpc.org Phone: 202-495-1505

