America Ferrera is the latest COVERGIRL (Photo: Business Wire)

America Ferrerais now a COVERGIRL. As a boundary-breaker and role-model, America is best known for her starring role on hit TV shows "Ugly Betty" and "Superstore". She embodies a simple and fresh-faced approach to beauty and promotes a philosophy of embracing your natural beauty, regardless of social or cultural standards. She is therefore, the perfect fit for COVERGIRL, which has always partnered with talent who are authentic about their individual beauty and have a story to tell.

"Easy and natural makeup has always been my favorite kind of beauty. I like to feel and look like myself. Between traveling, producing, acting and being a mom, I like to keep my routine to simple steps that make me feel naturally beautiful," shared America. "For me, beauty is about loving and accepting myself first and foremost and as a COVERGIRL, I want to share that message; Your uniqueness is what makes you beautiful and your authentic identity is your superpower. I am an actor, a director, a businesswoman, a mom, a Latina, a first-generation American; and now, I am a COVERGIRL."

"We have admired America for years and her message about owning your identity as your superpower. She is intelligent, authentic and fearless and always honors herself, which is exactly what the COVERGIRL brand loves about her," said Stefano Curti, Chief Brands Officer, Consumer Beauty, at Coty, home to the COVERGIRL brand.

"America is a powerful and thought-provoking role model and an advocate for individualism and inclusion, making her a natural COVERGIRL partner, as we continue to make beauty accessible and inclusive, through products and campaigns that speak to all audiences, including the LatinX community," Curti added.

America will be featured in campaigns that are yet to be announced.

About America Ferrera

America Ferrera is an award-winning actor, director and producer known for her breakthrough role as "Betty Suarez" on ABC's hit comedy, Ugly Betty. For her performance, Ferrera was awarded an Emmy®, a Screen Actors Guild Award®, and a Golden Globe®, as well as ALMA and Imagen Awards. Ferrera recently executive-produced and directed several episodes of NETFLIX's hit Latinx Dramedy, Gentefied, which made its Season 2 return on November 10th. She also starred in, executive produced, and directed many episodes of NBC's beloved workplace comedy, Superstore, which ended its six-season run on March 25th, 2021. Upcoming, Ferrera will make her feature film directorial debut with I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter and co-star in AppleTV+'s We Crashed. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Ferrera currently resides in New York City with her husband and two children.

ABOUT COVERGIRL

COVERGIRL, a beloved American brand, celebrates authenticity, diversity and self-expression through beauty. Born in 1961, COVERGIRL offers accessible, affordable, and inclusive products for everyone. Through the years, COVERGIRL has partnered with inspirational, barrier-breaking, and diverse people as the faces of the brand. In 2018, COVERGIRL became the largest makeup brand to be Leaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty-Free International, which means all of our products are certified cruelty free, no matter where we are sold. Visit www.covergirl.com or find @COVERGIRL on social media for more information.

ABOUT COTY INC.

Coty is one of the world's largest beauty companies with an iconic portfolio of brands across fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care. Coty is the global leader in fragrance, and number three in color cosmetics. Coty markets, sells and distributes the products in approximately 130 countries and territories. Coty and its brands are committed to a range of social causes as well as seeking to minimize its impact on the environment. For additional information about Coty Inc., please visit www.coty.com.

