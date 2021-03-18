America 250 Foundation To Commence Nationwide Search For President And CEO

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than two years of dedicated service to make the America 250 Foundation - the non-profit partner of the U.

WASHINGTON, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than two years of dedicated service to make the America 250 Foundation - the non-profit partner of the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, fully operational, President and CEO Dr. Tony Rucci, will conclude his role, and a nationwide search to select a new chief executive will commence. The next phase of preparations for America 250, a multiyear initiative to inspire the American spirit leading up to the largest and most inclusive commemoration in our nation's history in 2026, will aim to increase public awareness and engagement around the Foundation's plans to create and inspire more than 100,000 programs.

The search for a new America 250 president and CEO will begin immediately utilizing industry best practices to identify a truly diverse candidate pool that reflects the Foundation's commitment to inclusion and representing all Americans. Additional details about the search process will be announced in the coming weeks.

Chairman DiLella said, "We are focused on securing a chief executive to lead America 250's efforts during the next six years. Tony has set a very high standard and we will look for an equally dynamic leader to help design breakthrough programs and raise the funds needed to successfully execute what we believe will be the largest commemoration in the history of our country."

During this transition, Scott Hommel, America 250's Chief Operating Officer, will assume the role of interim president until a new president is hired.

Dr. Tony Rucci's ContributionsDr. Rucci has worked with the Commission and Foundation since 2018. Most significantly, he led the Commission's strategic planning effort followed by assuming the role of President and CEO of America 250 in late 2019 with the understanding he would lead its initial build out. In just over two years, Dr. Rucci developed all facets of America 250 from partnerships and staffing, to budget and branding.

"Tony has been instrumental in developing our strategic vision and plans," said America 250 Chairman Daniel DiLella, "And he has been equally effective in establishing both board and governance, and the organizational structure of the Foundation. We are extremely fortunate to have had Tony's experience and organizational insight to guide us, not to mention that he has performed all of these services on a 100% pro bono basis. I look forward to having his ongoing counsel as we advance the work of the Foundation."

Dr. Rucci said, "My dad, Joseph, came to America as a 14-year-old, Italian immigrant. He earned a Purple Heart in World War II, and then worked in the steel mills in Youngstown, Ohio, his entire life. He loved America and the values we stand for. Never in my wildest imagination did I think I would ever have the opportunity to be involved in such a cherished national milestone event. It has been a distinct privilege and honor to give back to a country which has given my family so much. I cannot thank Chairman DiLella enough for having had this opportunity."

About the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and America 250 FoundationThe U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission and its nonprofit partner, the America 250 Foundation, are tasked with planning and orchestrating the 250 th anniversary of American independence, which will take place on July 4, 2026. The organizations work collaboratively with public and private entities across the country to make America 250 the largest and most inclusive commemoration in our nation's history leading up to and extending from 2026. For more information visit www.america250.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

