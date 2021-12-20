Ameresco Recognized On List Of Best And Brightest Companies To Work For In The Nation

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for...

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Ameresco, Inc. Class A Report, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that it has been named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). This year, 167 winning organizations were honored out of 1,500 nominations from across the country.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the NABR continues to set the standard for identifying the best human resource practices across industries. For Ameresco, the recognition on NABR's Best and Brightest Companies list marks the third year in a row it has been awarded the honor. Ameresco was also one of three companies listed as an "Elite" winner, recognized as the sole honoree for the "Best of the Best Large Business" category. This recognition comes on the heels of Ameresco being named a Best and Brightest Company to work for in Boston, home of Ameresco's headquarters in nearby Framingham, MA.

"The Best and Brightest is a powerful community of elite leaders who share ideas and practices and have proven they are employers of choice. Best and Brightest winning companies have also been a voice for important actions in creating a sustainable culture that works, ensuring the wellbeing of their employees come first," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of Best and Brightest Programs.

The 2021 national winning companies were assessed by an independent market research firm that reviewed a variety of key measures, including market conditions and trends, to determine honorees. Honored organizations were selected based on their achievement and success in empowering employees' lives through rich heritage and culture.

"We are thrilled to be selected to the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation's 2021 list," said President and CEO of Ameresco George Sakellaris. "We highly value our employment standards and are grateful for all of our hardworking employees. Together we work hard to drive our vision to energize a sustainable world, and this recognition is a testament to our talented and dedicated workforce, and the passion that they show each and every day.

"Nobody at Ameresco takes for granted the type of work that is being produced," said Lauren Todd, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at Ameresco. "We are continuing to strive for innovative measures, and the recognition by Best and Brightest is a reflection of our employees' work to build a sustainable and cleaner future."

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation Winners will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in January 2022. All recognized companies will be featured in the online edition of Corp! Magazine.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - Get Ameresco, Inc. Class A Report is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco's sustainability services in support of clients' pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

