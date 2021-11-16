Ameresco Named Winner Of A People's Choice Award And Finalist In Two Categories For The 2021 The Cleanie Awards®

Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that The Cleanie Awards ® has named it the winner of the People's Choice Award for the Project of the Year category and a...

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Ameresco, Inc. Class A Report, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced that The Cleanie Awards ® has named it the winner of the People's Choice Award for the Project of the Year category and a finalist in the Woman of the Year and Company of the Year categories.

Determined by a public voting process, Ameresco's solar installation project with Wells Fargo was named the People's Choice Award winner for Project of the Year. Through this collaboration, Ameresco will implement nearly 100 solar photovoltaic (PV) arrays across seven states and support Wells Fargo in its long-term sustainability goal to develop net-new renewable energy sources in priority locations.

"We are thrilled to recognize Ameresco as the People's Choice Award winner for the Project of the Year category at the 2021 The Cleanie Awards award ceremony," says Randee Gilmore, Executive Director, The Cleanie Awards. "Ameresco is an established leader in the pursuit of a sustainable future, and we are proud to be able to honor their work and achievements across three categories this year."

In addition to being recognized for its work with Wells Fargo, Ameresco was named a finalist in two Cleanie Award categories: Company of the Year and Woman of the Year on behalf of Executive Vice President and General Manager of Federal Solutions Nicole Bulgarino, who stands at the forefront of the company's Federal division and cultivates innovation and passion within her team.

"We are tremendously honored to be named a winner and finalist across multiple award categories at The Cleanie Awards," says George Sakellaris, President and CEO of Ameresco. "As a company, we challenge our team to integrate best-in-class advanced technology solutions to meet the needs of our customers. I am proud of the work we have accomplished, and I am eager to continue developing tailored, inventive strategies with the projects to come."

The Cleanie Awards is the leading awards program celebrating people and brands driving the clean energy economy. The judged program recognizes leading brands and individuals who have made significant contributions to the industry with a range of categories spanning product and project innovation to lifetime achievement. Winners will be announced at the fourth annual award ceremony on November 16 at 1 p.m. EST. Register to attend the virtual ceremony at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/4616340463691/WN_hnfcutXDR3i0O0CPW753rQ.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - Get Ameresco, Inc. Class A Report is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco's sustainability services in support of clients' pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About The Cleanie Awards ®

The Cleanie Awards is the only comprehensive clean energy industry awards program focused on honoring innovators and disruptors who are creating market-moving solutions. The program's mission is to influence public opinion about technologies working toward a clean energy future. The team includes a highly prominent advisory board and judging panel of experienced business leaders, entrepreneurs, and communicators who are committed to advancing clean technology.

For more information, visit the website at www.thecleanieawards.com and follow The Cleanie Awards on Twitter or Facebook at @CleanieAwards and LinkedIn.

