Ameresco, Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its latest phase of work with the Hazelwood School District.

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Ameresco, Inc. Class A Report, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today announced the completion of its latest phase of work with the Hazelwood School District. The project saw the company implement needed facility upgrades throughout the District and was made possible through the use of Ameresco's Asset Planner software, which utilizes embedded data to recognize energy savings opportunities.

The Hazelwood School District initially came to Ameresco 18 years ago looking to reduce its overall energy spend and leverage the savings to improve the district's learning environment. In this newest phase of work, Ameresco retrofitted interior and exterior lighting with new LED lighting technology across all 34 buildings within the District. In total, Hazelwood School District estimates to amass more than $1,250,000 in cost savings in utilities, operations and maintenance, which will allow the school district to implement additional academic and infrastructure upgrades.

Ameresco's relationship with the Hazelwood School District dates back to 2003. Since the inception of their partnership, the two organizations have completed a variety of projects, including the installation of acoustic ceilings, security upgrade enhancements, and the replacement of outdated HVAC systems across the District.

"The district has been working with Ameresco as a partner for many years to continually improve efficiencies, reduce our energy consumption, and work towards being an energy-responsible school district," said Christopher Norman, CFO/Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Facilities. "We believe the new LED lighting systems will enhance the overall school experience for our students and staff and will allow us to reallocate the savings towards academics and student services."

The 2021 LED lighting retrofit project was awarded two separate energy savings awards from Ameren Missouri, the local electric utility, through the BizSavers Program. Hazelwood School District won the Energy Efficiency Champion award and Ameresco won the Trade Ally Star award.

"We have had the privilege of working with the Hazelwood School District for almost two decades now," said Lou Maltezos, Executive Vice President, Ameresco. "We're excited to continue to make a positive impact on the learning environment and create a more sustainable future for Hazelwood School District."

Construction was completed in July of 2021.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com/energy-efficiency/.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. (AMRC) - Get Ameresco, Inc. Class A Report is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and the United Kingdom. Ameresco's sustainability services in support of clients' pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility's energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

About Hazelwood School District

Hazelwood School District is located in St. Louis County, Missouri. Hazelwood SD is the third largest school district in St Louis County and the eleventh largest in the State of Missouri. HSD has 33 schools encompassing just over 3.1m square feet. The student population is over 17,000 students. The district has 11 preschools, 21 elementary schools, 6 middle schools, 3 high schools and an administration building.

The announcement of completion of a customer's project contract is not necessarily indicative of the timing or amount of revenue from such contract, of the company's overall revenue for any particular period or of trends in the company's overall total project backlog. This project was not included in our previously reported contracted backlog as of September 30, 2021.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211208005870/en/