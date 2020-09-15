Ameren Named To The Top 10 List Of 2020 Best Workplaces In Manufacturing & Production By Great Place To Work® And FORTUNE

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Ameren Corporation has been named to the top 10 2020 Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE. The list was determined by analyzing responses from more than 160,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified ™organizations in the manufacturing and production industry. According to the survey data, 83% of responding employees said Ameren is a great place to work.

"We take pride in powering our customers lives 24/7/365, and we continue to come together to overcome the unique challenges presented by COVID-19," said Mark Lindgren, senior vice president, corporate communications and chief human resources officer for Ameren Corporation. "Our co-workers have risen to the occasion by safely and continuously providing the natural gas and electricity our customers rely on every day. And they haven't stopped there. Our voluntary AmerenCares 'Power of Giving' co-worker campaign raised over US $800,000 to help many people impacted by the pandemic in our communities. Their dedication to each other and to the communities we serve once again demonstrates why Ameren is such a great place to work."

Ameren offers comprehensive reward programs, including flexible work policies, to attract and retain innovative and diverse talent. The company is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion at Ameren and in our communities. Ameren also values and promotes ongoing learning and inspires co-workers to look for opportunities to grow their personal and professional development across the company. Employees at Ameren are encouraged to participate in a wide variety of opportunities to build professional skills, business acumen and industry knowledge. Informal opportunities, such as peer mentorships, lunch and learn sessions and job shadowing, allow co-workers to connect with one another and learn about other parts of the business.

"Best workplaces like Ameren have built dynamic, flexible and transparent workplaces built on trust," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "This gives companies on this list a powerful opportunity not just to do well for their people, but also to do well for their businesses."

The Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions anonymously rating the extent to which employees trust leaders and the respect with which people are treated, placing Ameren among the best in the country.

