Amerant Names Christine Esteve As Chief Marketing Officer

MIAMI, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) ("Amerant") announced today that Christine Esteve, a local marketing veteran with nearly 30 years of experience, has been named Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Esteve will oversee Amerant's brand and media strategy, customer research, advertising, local market delivery and agency management.

"...Christine's extensive experience will play an integral part in helping elevate our brand," Jerry Plush, Amerant CEO

Prior to joining Amerant, Esteve was the Vice President of Performance Marketing at Carnival Cruise Line. In her 28 years at Carnival, Esteve led multiple teams and managed initiatives in brand management, advertising, media, customer marketing, eCommerce and more.

"Christine's diverse skill set, proven leadership and results-driven approach are exactly what we wanted for the role of CMO at Amerant," said Jerry Plush, Vice Chairman and CEO of Amerant. "I am confident that Christine's extensive experience will play an integral part in helping elevate our brand and take it to the next level."

"I'm thrilled to be joining Amerant, especially during an exciting time in its growth and evolution," added Esteve. "I look forward to supporting the organization in achieving its growth and business goals, as well as in its roles within the communities it serves."

Esteve earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Advertising from the University of Florida. She serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the University of South Florida's Digital Marketing certificate program.

About AmerantAmerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTB and AMTBB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida since 1979. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), Amerant Investments, Inc., Elant Bank and Trust Ltd., and Amerant Mortgage, LLC. The Company provides individuals and businesses in the U.S., as well as select international clients, with deposit, credit, and wealth management services. The Bank, which has operated for over 40 years, is the second largest community bank headquartered in Florida. The Bank operates 25 banking centers - 18 in South Florida and 7 in the Houston, Texas area. For more information, visit AmerantBank.com, Investor.AmerantBank.com, and follow Amerant on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn at @AmerantBank.

