Amendola Named Finalist In 2020 Platinum PR Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized, award-winning healthcare and technology public relations and marketing agency, announced today that it has been named a finalist in PR News' 2020 Platinum PR Awards for its strategic integrated PR, social media and digital campaign with Air Methods, a leading national air medical services company. This distinction is one of several awards the agency has earned in recent years for its ability to develop high-value content for healthcare organizations that speaks to market needs.

Amendola focused on establishing Air Methods as a leader in reforming the air medical services industry with its No Membership Required (NMR) program, created to eliminate unnecessary air medical memberships for patients and shift the focus to going in-network with health insurance companies throughout the U.S. The primary goal was to educate the public about Air Methods' efforts and demonstrate the company's thought leadership in industry best practices, billing reform and clinical innovation.

"Collaborating with Air Methods on this important NMR campaign is vital to paving the way for necessary changes to eliminate unnecessary memberships for patients/consumers," said agency CEO Jodi Amendola. "We're honored that our hard work and impressive outcomes have been recognized by PR News. The results of this campaign really speak for themselves: our aggressive outreach and content development generated 209 organic media placements and our digital campaign earned more than 21 million video plays, 25 million impressions, and more than 21 million post engagements. Most importantly, this campaign and our overall partnership with Air Methods, has led to increased awareness of the company as a visionary leader and industry trendsetter in the air medical services industry."

With extensive media outreach, the NMR campaign outlined Air Methods' commitment to continued high-quality air medical services as well as its focus on eliminating potential financial burdens for its patients. Amendola skillfully communicated this message to show what Air Methods has done to revolutionize medical care in the air and serve as patient advocates.

"The Amendola/Air Methods partnership has shown results from the beginning," said Dallan Huff, Air Methods senior vice president of Marketing and Communications. "As the first air medical company to eliminate air medical memberships, we knew we would be plowing new ground and Amendola was critical in ensuring our success. They were able to help us create a strong narrative on why memberships were the past and how Air Methods was leading the industry into the future."

In addition to sharing article placements with a wide audience, a nonstop stream of social media posts delivered positive, consistent and constructive messaging that promoted the NMR program itself along with the underlying principles behind it. Amendola curated content from a wide variety of sources, even some that had been critical of prior industry practices, to further the message that Air Methods was at the tip of the spear for reforming the way the business side of emergency air transport is delivered.

PR News' Platinum PR Awards celebrate the ingenuity and leadership behind the year's most outstanding communications initiatives. Platinum PR Award winners set industry benchmarks for excellence across all areas of PR.

About Amendola Communications

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Marcia G. Rhodes; mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amendola-named-finalist-in-2020-platinum-pr-awards-301158100.html

SOURCE Amendola Communications