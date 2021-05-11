Amelia Recognized As A Leader In Intelligent Virtual Agents And IT Automation By Global Analyst Firm Zinnov

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amelia, the largest independent leader in enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVA) and IT Automation categories in the latest Zinnov Zones for Hyper-Intelligent Automation (HIA) - H1 2021 ratings.

The evaluation of IVAs was based on key parameters such as channels supported, deployment, intelligent capabilities, and use case coverage. Zinnov scored Amelia the highest compared to other vendors in each of these areas of assessment, commending Amelia for its "robust capabilities in intent recognition, contextual understanding, and natural language capabilities," and its "strong capabilities across horizontal and industry-specific use cases such as Amelia banking, insurance, customer care, HR services, IT services, telecommunication, [and] healthcare."

The IT Automation category was assessed on security and governance, integrations, downstream automation, and use case coverage. Once again, Zinnov scored Amelia the highest in each of these areas of assessment and recognized its "high focus on platform and data governance" and its extensive integrations with access management companies, such as CYBERARK and Microsoft Active Directory; tools and applications, including SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce; and for automation-specific integrations with Automation Anywhere, UiPath, and VMware.

Nischay Mittal , Principal and Global Head, Automation/AI at Zinnov, said: "Amelia has successfully positioned itself as a market-leading platform to serve the highly nuanced automation needs of global enterprises. Amelia's focus on empowering customers through the automation of IT Service Management and IT Operations Management and providing cutting-edge IVA capabilities, is what garnered them a leadership position in our latest Zinnov Zones for Hyper-Intelligent Automation rating. Its industry-leading Conversational AI capabilities supported by advanced contextual understanding across multiple channels, and the ability to seamlessly integrate with several leading systems and third-party applications are what anchor its position in the Leadership Zone."

Chetan Dube, CEO of Amelia, said: "The mass digitization in response to the pandemic has catalyzed the shift away from traditional models of working toward a more digital and connected workplace. Digital Employees are at the forefront of this change, working alongside their human counterparts, assisting them and augmenting their abilities as part of the hybrid workforce. The Zinnov Zones report on Hyper-Intelligent Automation reaffirms Amelia's position as the leading digital workforce provider tackling today's real-world enterprise challenges."

The full findings of the Zinnov Zones report for HIA Platforms, 2021 are available here .

Unlike chatbots and more limited virtual assistants that react to keyword-driven instructions and follow static decision trees, the cognitive brain of the Amelia platform allows users to have natural, human-like conversations to execute tasks or resolve queries. Using advanced NLP, Amelia is also able to handle complex conversations and digressions, follow context switching, and independently execute complex tasks to resolve user requests. Her state-of-the-art affective computing and sentiment analysis enable her to recognize and adapt her responses based on the mood of the user and the context of the situation. These skills are constantly improving through her automated learning capabilities.

ABOUT AMELIAAmelia is the world's largest privately held AI software company and a leader in automation and Conversational AI. We create fulfilling human experiences through groundbreaking AI solutions, as we enable conversational experiences, streamline IT operations and automate processes. In 2014, we launched Amelia, the Most Human AI™. In 2018, we introduced true end-to-end, enterprise wide automation with the Amelia HyperAutomation Platform, originally named 1Desk. In 2020 we introduced the world's first online marketplace for Digital Employees (DigitalWorkforce.ai) and removed the technical barriers to implement Conversational AI by introducing a no code Digital Employee Builder. Headquartered in New York City with offices in 15 countries, Amelia´s roster of client success stories speaks for itself: Our technology impacts more than 500 of the world's leading brands, including global leaders in banking, insurance, telecommunications and other industries. See how Amelia is powering the future of work at www.amelia.ai .

ABOUT ZINNOVFounded in 2002, Zinnov is a global management consulting firm, with a presence across 4 continents. Zinnov has successfully consulted with 250+ Fortune 500 enterprises to enable them to accelerate their Digital Transformation outcomes by leveraging technologies such as Hyper Intelligent Automation (HIA), AI/ML, Cloud, IOT, etc. For more information, visit http://zinnov.com .

