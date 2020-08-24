Amedisys Expands Personal Care Network With BrightStar Care

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) - Get Report, America's leading independent home health, hospice and personal care company, has signed a Care Coordination Agreement with BrightStar Care to add its agencies to the Amedisys Personal Care Network, which helps facilitate the coordination of care between Amedisys' hospice and home health care centers and a network of personal care partners.

BrightStar Care's 340 personal care locations in 38 states reach approximately 75 percent of the U.S. population and largely overlap Amedisys' hospice and home health footprints.

"If COVID-19 has taught us anything, it's that America's seniors need quality care in the home more than ever before to stay safe and feel supported," stated Amedisys CEO Paul Kusserow. "I'm delighted to welcome the incredible BrightStar Care caregivers as care coordination partners in expanding access to a much-needed continuum of care that improves patient outcomes and lowers costs."

The inability to effectively manage patients with multiple chronic conditions and activities of daily living restrictions is a primary driver of hospital admissions. With both clinical and non-medical teams coordinating care for patients, hospitalizations can be avoided.

"We're excited to partner with Amedisys to bring to life our shared vision of re-imagining healthcare. Together, we strive to help Americans age in place safely, while improving the care experience and patient outcomes through the entirety of their home care journey," stated BrightStar Care CEO and Founder Shelly Sun. "We're both passionate about delivering the highest standard of care, and BrightStar Care is uniquely positioned to provide Amedisys a personal care network that meets these high standards."

The Amedisys Personal Care Network began with its announcement in July 2019 of an agreement with ClearCare, Inc. to create the opportunity to partner with personal care agencies through the ClearCare platform. The BrightStar Care Coordination Agreement expands this network, which to date includes more than 1,211 partner agencies in 39 states .

Amedisys will pilot this new partnership with BrightStar with care centers in Pennsylvania and Texas and, if successful, expand the care coordination across its footprint.

About Amedisys: Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,600 hospitals and 67,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 526 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 415,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

About BrightStar Care: Based in Chicago, BrightStar Care is a national private duty home care and medical staffing franchise with 340 locations which provide medical and non-medical services to clients within their homes, as well as supplemental care staff to corporate clients. BrightStar Care franchise locations across the country employ over 20,000 caregivers and over 3,500 nurses who play a unique role in overseeing the care for each individual client. In addition, BrightStar Care is the only national home care franchise to receive The Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality award every year since the award's inception. The company's agencies have earned more 'Best of Home Care' Awards than any other brand. For more information on BrightStar Care please visit www.brightstarcare.com .

