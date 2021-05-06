Amedisys Celebrates National Nurses Week

BATON ROUGE, La., May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (AMED) - Get Report, one of the nation's leading home healthcare, hospice and personal care companies, celebrates National Nurses Week by honoring the thousands of nurses who call the company home.

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale's birthday. Including those in a corporate or leadership role, Amedisys employs more than 8,000 nurses providing compassionate, clinically distinct care for our patients and their families in 39 states and D.C.

"I'm so proud to support the passionate and service-oriented heroes in the nursing profession who have chosen to call Amedisys home," stated Chairman and CEO Paul Kusserow. "Our nurses have gone above and beyond the call of duty to care for our patients with a relentless commitment to quality of care and excellence, even amid such a difficult year. I salute them and all our compassionate caregivers."

Amedisys recognizes that the modern home healthcare professional is more than just a clinician - nurses in the home health, hospice and personal care fields are coaches, mutual problem solvers, relationship managers, advocates, translators, listeners, collaborators and so much more.

"Our nursing staff has been integral to our success of achieving the highest quality of patient care among our peers in home health," stated Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations Cyndi Shook, BS, RN, COS-C. "Delivering care in the home is as personal as it gets and our nurses rise to the challenge every day to support our patients not just medically, but psychologically and spiritually as well. It takes a special kind of person to do what they do."

To learn more about joining the Amedisys family of caregivers, visit www.amedisys.com/careers.

About Amedisys: Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 2,900 hospitals and 78,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, La. with an executive office in Nashville, Tenn., Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 21,000 employees in 514 care centers in 39 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 418,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Media Contact:

Kendra Kimmons Vice President of Marketing & Communications 225-299-3708 kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com