Amdocs To Accelerate M1's Digital Transformation On Microsoft Azure

ST. LOUIS, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that M1 Limited (M1), a leading digital network operator in Singapore, has selected its Openet charging and data management products to accelerate the digital transformation programmes on Microsoft Azure. The Amdocs Openet cloud-native solution will support M1's hyper-personalised offerings by enabling M1 to offer, manage and monetize a wide range of digital and 5G services. Additionally, Amdocs will also provide the real-time usage data for M1's customers to further tailor their digital experience.

"To remain competitive, it is imperative for M1 to increase our relevance to our customers and redefine customer experience. Our new brand identity, supported by a full digital transformation is a testament of our commitment to our customers and innovation," said Nathan Bell, Chief Digital Officer at M1 Limited. "With the help of our partners, we are focused on future-proofing our technology infrastructure to advance Singapore's digital economy while delivering real value to our customers."

"Leveraging Microsoft Azure for M1's digital transformation, we are honored to partner with them to accelerate their journey to the cloud. With Amdocs Openet charging and data management products, M1 will be able to harness the power of 5G by managing and monetizing a wide range of digital and 5G services and bring new experiences to life for its customers. We look forward to working with M1 on their transformation journey," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs.

Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure for Operators at Microsoft Corp. said, "Through our work with Amdocs, we aim to develop and deliver services to accelerate CSPs' transformation to the cloud. Together with Amdocs Openet solutions, M1 will gain access to a cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital services that will give them faster time to market and higher agility to meet the evolving needs of customers."

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs' purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 26,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses including Openet, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021.

Media Contact:

Deepshikha

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +91-9718024780

E-mail: deepshik@amdocs.com