Amdocs Media's Vubiquity Secures Multi-Year Content Services Agreement With Liberty Global

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs (DOX) - Get Report Media Division and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, today announced a long-term content services partnership with the Liberty Global group and its affiliates across Europe. The multi-year contract includes the expansion of the existing, long-standing relationship Virgin Media maintains with Vubiquity. Vubiquity will be providing content licensing and digital supply chain solutions to support Liberty Global's consumer video and TV platforms and Virgin Media's on-demand services across cable, broadband and TV.

Vubiquity holds relationships with over 1,400 content owners, bringing the latest-release content from major studios, plus leading global independent and library classics to supplement Liberty Global's expansive collection of entertainment assets. In addition, Vubiquity will continue to provide high KPI-driven acquisition, content management and processing services which include responsibility for all local regulatory content standards and practices applicable for a specific market.

With a streamlined and harmonized digital supply chain for all video and TV platforms, Liberty Global's consumers will gain an enhanced and more personalized viewing experience. The new agreement comes after the recently announced pan-European deal between Amdocs and Liberty Global to enrich its customer experience with Unified Digital Identity for all the operator's services.

Chris Van Der Linden, Director of CPE & Products operations at Liberty Global, said: "At Liberty Global, we aim to provide our customers with the best content library, and create a great, personalized, direct-to-consumer experience. Having had a long-standing relationship with Vubiquity and Amdocs more generally, we look forward to working together closely with the company to provide leading experiences and inspiring content to our customers across Europe."

Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media, said, "We are proud to extend our long-standing relationship with Virgin Media and to become a trusted solutions and services provider to Liberty Global. As they continue to innovate and provide their customers with compelling, new entertainment options, we are enthusiastic to partner to deliver a best-in-class experience to Liberty Global's customers."

