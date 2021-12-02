Amdocs And Giesecke Devrient (G D) To Provide ESIM Management For Orange Belgium's Enterprise Customers

The eSIM Device Enablement Server (eDES), an integration of G+D's SMDP+ server and Amdocs's eSIM Cloud, will provide enterprises in Belgium with digital, intuitive and hassle-free eSIM management capabilities.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs, (DOX) - Get Amdocs Limited Report, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and global security technology group Giesecke+Devrient (G+D), a leading provider of connectivity and subscription management solutions, today announced a joint collaboration to provide Orange Belgium's enterprise customers with the ability to order, activate and manage embedded SIM (eSIM) on their employees' devices.

Orange Belgium is among the first service providers to launch eSIM for enterprises, bringing digital innovation to support their customers' journey to becoming fully digital.

The eSIM Device Enablement Server (eDES) marks the launch of eSIM support for enterprises and opens the way to new experiences for the enterprise consumer. Users will be able to easily and digitally add a new eSIM profile and switch between SIM profiles without the need to receive a plastic SIM card and manually insert it into the device, with the pre-integrated G+D/Amdocs solution responsible for integration to the billing system and device OEMs, orchestration and user interface (UI) management.

By moving to digital, the solution will enable Orange Belgium's enterprise customers to reduce the cost and time in managing and delivering SIM cards, improving the overall experience for both the enterprise connectivity manager and the employee.

Werner De Laet, Chief Enterprise, Innovation and Wholesale Officer of Orange Belgium, said: "Orange Belgium was the first operator to introduce eSIM support on the Belgian market. It is only logical to now go a step further by allowing B2B customers to also enjoy the advantages of eSIM. For enterprise customers equipped with eligible eSIM-enabled devices, the insertion of a SIM card into the devices will no longer be necessary in order to access Orange Belgium's network. As we seek to drive the future of enterprise connectivity and to allow companies to really become connected employers, our collaboration with Amdocs and G+D will enable businesses in Belgium to centrally and remotely manage their entire network of mobile devices."

Bernd Müller, Global Vice President of Trusted Connected Devices at G+D, said: "Simple and cost-efficient provisioning and management of connectivity to their employees' device fleet is a key enterprise customer requirement. We are truly excited that, together with Amdocs, we have developed an innovative solution for this market demand which leverages eSIM technology for enterprise digitalization without compromising security. eDES allows enterprises to enjoy the benefit of eSIM enabled devices, providing an end-to-end fully digital user experience while reducing costs."

Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs, said: "eSIM is one of the game-changers that the industry is now focused on, together with 5G. Moving to digital, omni-channel management of the SIM has become important for communications and media providers worldwide, especially since the global pandemic. We are delighted to be working alongside Orange Belgium and G+D to provide a completely digital enterprise customer journey for all devices. We are proud to be driving the connected society and bringing innovation to Orange Belgium's customers."

About AmdocsAmdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 28,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

About Giesecke+DevrientGiesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global security technology group headquartered in Munich. As a partner to organizations with highest demands, G+D engineers trust and secures essential values with its solutions. The company's innovative technology protects physical and digital payments, the connectivity of people and machines, the identity of people and objects, as well as digital infrastructures and confidential data.G+D was founded in 1852. In the fiscal year 2020, the company generated a turnover of 2.31 billion euros with around 11,500 employees. G+D is represented by 74 subsidiaries and joint ventures in 32 countries. Further information: www.gi-de.com

About Orange BelgiumOrange Belgium is one of the major telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg, via its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.As a convergent player, it provides next generation connectivity services to residential customers through multi-gigabits mobile, cable and optic fiber networks, also relating to the Internet of Things. Its high-performance mobile network is equipped with the latest technologies and benefits from continuous investments preparing for the arrival of 5G. As a responsible operator, Orange Belgium is also investing to reduce its ecological footprint and promote sustainable and inclusive digital practices.Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the main operators in Europe and Africa for mobile telephony and internet access and a world leader in telecommunication services for companies.Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL). For more information, go to www.corporate.orange.be, www.orange.be or follow @pressOrangeBe on Twitter.

