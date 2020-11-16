AMD To Present At Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (AMD) - Get Report announced that Dr. Lisa Su, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Credit Suisse 24 th Annual Technology Conference on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00am ET/8:00am PT.

A real-time video webcast of the presentation can be accessed on AMD's Investor Relations website ir.amd.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed approximately four hours after the conclusion of the live event and will be available for one year after the conference.

