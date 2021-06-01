AMD Showcases Industry-Leading Innovation Across The High-Performance Computing Ecosystem At COMPUTEX 2021

— Keynote highlights company's growing momentum, strong and expanding set of partners, and breakthrough AMD technologies powering gaming, PCs and the data center —

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today at COMPUTEX 2021, AMD (AMD) - Get Report showcased its latest computing and graphics technology innovations to accelerate the high-performance computing ecosystem, spanning gaming, PCs and the data center. AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su unveiled the latest breakthrough in high-performance computing pioneered by AMD with new 3D chiplet technology; expanded adoption of AMD computing and graphics technologies in the automotive and mobile markets with industry leaders Tesla and Samsung; new AMD Ryzen™ processor offerings for enthusiasts and consumer PCs; leadership data center performance with the latest 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors; and a full slate of new AMD graphics technologies for gamers.

"At Computex, we highlighted the growing adoption of our high-performance computing and graphics technologies as AMD continues setting the pace of innovation for the industry," said Dr. Su. "With the launches of our new Ryzen and Radeon processors and the first wave of AMD Advantage notebooks, we continue expanding the ecosystem of leadership AMD products and technologies for gamers and enthusiasts. The next frontier of innovation in our industry is taking chip design into the third dimension. Our first application of 3D chiplet technology at Computex demonstrates our commitment to continue pushing the envelope in high-performance computing to significantly enhance user experiences. We are proud of the deep partnerships we have cultivated across the ecosystem to power the products and services that are essential to our daily lives."

Accelerating Chiplet and Packaging InnovationAMD continues to build on its leadership IP and investments in leading manufacturing and packaging technologies with AMD 3D chiplet technology, a packaging breakthrough that combines AMD's innovative chiplet architecture with 3D stacking using an industry-leading hybrid bond approach that provides over 200 times the interconnect density of 2D chiplets and more than 15 times the density compared to existing 3D packaging solutions. Pioneered in close collaboration with TSMC, the industry-leading technology also consumes less energy 1 than current 3D solutions and is the most flexible active-on-active silicon stacking technology in the world.

AMD showed the first application of 3D chiplet technology at COMPUTEX 2021 - a 3D vertical cache bonded to an AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series processor prototype that is designed to deliver significant performance gains across a broad set of applications. AMD is on-track to begin production on future high-end computing products with 3D chiplets by the end of this year. [33:49-38:49]

Bringing the AMD RDNA™ 2 Gaming Architecture to New MarketsAMD announced that it is bringing new gaming experiences to the automotive and mobile markets through its deep partnerships with industry leaders.

The newly designed infotainment systems in the Tesla Model S and Model X are powered by an AMD Ryzen Embedded APU and an AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based GPU that enables AAA gaming. [11:19-12:02]

AMD is partnering with Samsung on its next generation Exynos SoC, which will feature custom AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics IP that brings raytracing and variable rate shading capabilities to flagship mobile devices. [12:08-12:40]

AMD Radeon 6000M Series Mobile Graphics Powering Next-Gen Premium Gaming Laptops AMD introduced several powerful new solutions that take high-performance gaming to new levels.

AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics: Designed to bring world-class performance, incredible visual fidelity and immersive experiences to gaming laptops, AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series GPUs harness the breakthrough AMD RDNA 2 gaming architecture to deliver up to 1.5X 2 higher gaming performance than AMD RDNA architecture. [12:40-19:06]

AMD Advantage Design Framework: A collaborative effort between AMD and its global PC partners to deliver the next generation of premium gaming laptops by combining high-performance AMD Radeon RX 6000M Series Mobile Graphics, AMD Radeon™ Software and AMD Ryzen™ 5000 Series Mobile Processors with exclusive AMD smart technologies and other advanced system design characteristics. The first AMD Advantage laptops are expected to be available from leading OEMs starting this month. [24:10-32:28]

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR): A cutting-edge spatial upscaling technology designed to boost framerates up to 2.5X in select titles to deliver a high-quality, high-resolution gaming experience. The open-source technology offers broad support on more than 100 AMD processors and GPUs, as well as competitor GPUs, and more than 10 game developers plan to integrate FSR into their top titles and game engines in 2021. [19:10-23:17]

Expanding the AMD Ryzen Portfolio AMD expanded the Ryzen family of processors further into the desktop space with new options for commercial systems and enthusiasts.

AMD Ryzen 5000G Series Desktop APUs: The Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 5 5600G bring the power of "Zen 3" and integrated Radeon graphics performance together in a single chip and will be available to the DIY market later this year. [8:26-10:20]

AMD Ryzen PRO 5000 Series Desktop Processors: The G- and GE-Series of desktop processors, also launching today, bring leadership performance and the most modern security features to business-ready, enterprise-grade systems.

Solving Business Challenges with 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC™ ProcessorsAMD showcased how its leadership 3 rd Gen AMD EPYC processors and deep partnerships across the server ecosystem are enabling the digital services and experiences that billions of users rely on every day.

With the introduction of 3 rd Gen EPYC processors, AMD has more than doubled the number of available solutions compared to the previous generation processor, including leading solutions for hyper converged infrastructure, data management, data analytics and HPC that deliver outstanding performance, security features and value to customers. [2:45-5:00]

In the first public competitive demonstration against the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processors using an e-commerce application, 3 rd Gen EPYC processors delivered 50% more business transactions than the competition's most powerful two-socket system, while maintaining a comparable SLA 3. [5:00-6:48]

AMD EPYC processors currently hold 220 world records 4 across cloud, enterprise and HPC workloads and applications.

1 Based on AMD engineering internal analysis, May 2021 2 Testing done by AMD performance labs April 9 2021, on 25 games at 1440p using the flagship AMD RDNA 2 mobile part versus the flagship AMD RDNA mobile part using 20.50-210215n driver, AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB DDR4-3200MHz, Win10 Pro 64. Performance may vary. RX-661 3 MLN-092: SPECjbb® 2015-MultiJVM Critical comparison based on best performing systems published at www.spec.org as of 4/28/2021, 2x AMD EPYC™ 7763 scored 301,297 SPECjbb® 2015-MultiJVM Critical-jOPS (359,067 max-jOPS, https://spec.org/jbb2015/results/res2021q1/jbb2015-20210224-00612.html) which has 50% higher critical server-side Java® operations than the top "Ice Lake" 2x Intel® Xeon® Platinum 8380 that scored 201,334 critical-jOPS (258,368 max-jOPS, https://spec.org/jbb2015/results/res2021q2/jbb2015-20210324-00635.html). 2x AMD EPYC 7H12 scored 248,942 critical-jOPS (315,663 max-jOPS, http://spec.org/jbb2015/results/res2020q2/jbb2015-20200423-00550.html). SPEC® and SPECjbb® are registered trademarks of the Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation. See www.spec.org for more information. 4 EPYC-22: For a complete list of world records see https://www.amd.com/en/processors/epyc-world-records.

