AMD Senior Unsecured Credit Rating Raised To Investment Grade By Moody's Investors Service

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (AMD) - Get Report today announced that the company's senior unsecured credit rating was raised to investment grade Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service.

"Our focus on roadmap execution and financial discipline during the last five years has created a solid foundation for long-term growth," said Devinder Kumar, senior vice president, CFO and Treasurer, AMD. "We are pleased with this upgrade from Moody's, which reflects our strong financial performance and outlook for continued growth and significant cash generation."

Moody's upgraded AMD based on growing business momentum, share gains, strong financial performance, excellent liquidity and consistent execution.

About AMDFor 50 years, AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies - the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the data center. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible. For more information about how AMD is enabling today and inspiring tomorrow, visit the AMD (AMD) - Get Report website , blog , Facebook and Twitter pages.

