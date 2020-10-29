AMD Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Merger Of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - AMD

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger between Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) - Get Report and Xilinx, Inc. ("Xilinx") is fair to AMD shareholders.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Xilinx stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.7234 shares of AMD common stock for each share of Xilinx common stock they hold at the closing of the transaction. The merger is subject to approval by AMD shareholders. The investigation concerns whether AMD and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

