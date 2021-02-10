Amcor Recognised For Leading The Way On Sustainability - Included In The S&P SAM Sustainability Yearbook 2021

· Inclusion within the yearbook recognises the progress that Amcor has made on its sustainability targets

ZURICH, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, it has been announced that Amcor has been included within the S&P SAM Sustainability Yearbook, highlighting that it is making real progress on its ambitious sustainability goals.

Amcor's inclusion reflects the progress it has made, which includes reducing the intensity of its greenhouse gas emissions by 36%* since 2006.

The Company has also been leading the packaging industry by creating innovative designs that are made in a more efficient way and use more recycled material. The Company is committed to making 100% of its packaging reusable or recyclable by 2025.

Along with its inclusion in the SAM Sustainability Yearbook, Amcor's efforts have seen it be recognised by a range of organisations over the last year, with the CDP scoring it an "A-" grade for Climate Change in its annual ratings.

David Clark, Amcor's Vice President for Sustainability said:

"At Amcor, we've been working incredibly hard to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water consumption through our EnviroAction program. While we've still got more to do, it's gratifying that this effort has been recognised through our inclusion within the S&P SAM Sustainability Yearbook."

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global added:

" We congratulate Amcor for achieving a place in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021. With over 7,000 companies assessed, an inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence."

In addition to CDP and recognition in the yearbook by the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, Amcor has also achieved an "AA" ranking by Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) and is listed on the FTSE4Good Index. Amcor has reported annually on how it is doing with its sustainability targets in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) framework for the last nine years. In 2020, Amcor also reported against Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)'s standards for the packaging industry - becoming the first global packaging company with a diverse portfolio of products to do so.

Note to editors:

*Compared to a 2006 baseline, inclusive of scope 1,2 and 3 emissions. Source: https://www.amcor.com/sustainability-report/enviroaction

GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions intensity is measured by dividing absolute GHG emissions by total units produced.

Both SAM's and CDP's 2020 assessment of Amcor excluded Bemis legacy sites; however, Bemis is included under the umbrella of Amcor's account should details be requested.

About AmcorAmcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that uses less materials, is increasingly recyclable and reusable, and is made with more recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate $12.5 billion in annual sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. (AMCR) - Get Report (ASX: AMC)

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-recognised-for-leading-the-way-on-sustainability--included-in-the-sp-sam-sustainability-yearbook-2021-301226005.html

SOURCE Amcor