AMC Theatres® Continues Its Strategic Theatre Acquisitions, Announces The Acquisition And Reopening Of Former Pacific Northridge Fashion Center 10 In Northridge, CA, And Former Arclight Chicago 14

AMC Theatres (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East, and in the world, today announced it has reached lease agreements and plan to reopen theatres in the Los Angeles and Chicago markets. AMC is expected to begin operations at AMC Northridge Fashion Center 10, formally a Pacific theatre, in Northridge, Calif., in the spring of 2022. AMC expects to begin operations at AMC Chicago 14, formally an Arclight location in NEWCITY located in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, under a new name in spring of 2022.

AMC remains in active discussions with other property owners regarding additional currently closed locations.

Upon reopening, guests at both locations can expect many of AMC's most popular amenities, including enhanced food and beverage offerings, and AMC Stubs, a world class loyalty and subscription service that includes AMC Stubs A-List.

Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC, commented: "These theatres have previously been high-traffic, successful locations, in two of AMC's top markets, and we are pleased to offer the AMC experience at them a few months from now in 2022. These are prime examples of how AMC is staying on offense, looking for opportunities to strengthen our company through the acquisition of these popular locations. Our most recent acquisitions of AMC The Grove 14 and AMC Americana at Brand 18 are already showing their success as those locations routinely finish in the top 10 theatres in box office performance among more than 150 theatres in the LA market, and in the top 30 in the entire United States."

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visit amctheatres.com.

